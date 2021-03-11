The Joe Biden administration seems to be going an extra mile in helping asylum seekers at the border find solace and such a bold liberal move has got Mexico in a fix as officials are worried Biden's lenient migrant program will eventually boost illegal immigration along with emboldening drug cartels across the border. The assessments come after testimonies and intelligence gathered by the Mexican government.

Mexican authorities have requested Washington to keep a check on the flow of migrants and not blindly allow an influx of people into the country as most of them might be trafficked or working for drug cartels in the promise of receiving large sums of money.

Since the day Joe Biden was sworn in as the President of the United States on January 20, instances of people showing up at the border have skyrocketed and the government of Mexico has expressed anxiety that his policies are encouraging illegal immigration and might soon face a humanitarian crisis as drug cartels and goods smuggling gangs are working hand-in-hand in trafficking vulnerable people across central America displacing them from their families and luring them for a better life in the United States in a deal to smuggle drugs and illegal items across the border.

After having a virtual meeting with Joe Biden on March 1, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador revealed to Reuters that people now see Biden as a "migrant president'' who gives a free pass to anyone who shows up at the border. ''They see him (Joe Biden) as the migrant president, and so many feel they're going to reach the United States. We need to work together to regulate the flow because this business (drug cartels) can't be tackled from one day to the next.''

The Mexican President also added that Biden seems to "incentivize migration" as apprehensions on the Mexican border recorded new heights unseen since mid-2019 when Donald Trump was in the helm and had a hard stance against illegal immigration which was frowned upon by the Democrats.

One Mexican official who is familiar with the developments in the migration sector revealed that organized crime gangs have changed their modus operandi the day Joe Biden was sworn in to office and are since using people in the guise of asylum seekers to smuggle drugs into the U.S.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said in a news conference that the US-Mexico border is seeing a number of overwhelming people, including unaccompanied children, and called the move ''part of the cartel's strategy'' to enable them to smuggle even more people into the U.S territory.

Greg Abbott also lashed out against the Biden administration for allowing U.S border patrol officers to ''babysit'' illegal immigrants and not use the rule of law. "And while they're doing babysitting, that provides an opportunity for the cartels to be able to bring other people across the border illegally," he added, "This is actually part of the cartel strategy," the Republican said.