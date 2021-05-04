Mexico City Metro Mishap Kills 15; Line 12 Was 'Damaged in Earthquake 4 Years Ago'

At least 15 people dies and more than 70 were injured after a part of an overpass carrying a metro train collapsed in Mexico City on Monday night. The city's city's Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection Agency said emergency search and rescue operations are underway.

CCTV footage published by Milenio TV showed a section of the overpass suddenly collapsing on a busy road in suburban Mexico City.

The metro train on the bridge broke into two as the overpass collapsed and it plunged onto ground. Local reports said the overpass broke down after vehicle hit one of its support pillars.

The accident happened on Mexico City's Line 12, which is the newest metro line in the city. It stretches from the south to the southwest of the Mexican capital and was inaugurated in 2012.

Locals Raised Safety Concerns

According to El Universal newspaper, fears over the safety of the line had been raised in the past. The pillars on Line 12 were damaged by an earthquake some four years ago, and the locals had said the overpass had sustained damage in the impact.

However, the RT reported that transportation officials repaired the overpass in 2017.

Firefighters and public safety personnel are working on the accident site, said Mexico City mayor Claudia Sheinbaum, according to Reuters. "Various hospitals attending. We will give more information shortly," the mayor added.

Videos circulating on television and social media showed emergency medical teams inspecting the site and trying to save people from the wreckage.