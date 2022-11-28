Mexican boxing star Canelo Alvarez is not too pleased with Argentinean football icon Lionel Messi who stomped on a Mexican jersey after the team's World Cup 2-0 win against Mexico.

Being a proud Mexican, Alvarez didn't take things lightly. In fact, he shared his fury on Twitter.

"Did you guys see Messi cleaning the floor with our jersey and flag?" he tweeted. "He better pray to God that I don't find him. Just like I respect Argentina, he has to respect Mexico!"

Alvarez, the WBO and IBF super middleweight world champion, added "I'm not talking about the country as a whole, just about the bulls**t that Messi did." He said whoever doesn't defend his homeland is an a**hole...fanaticism is one thing, your identity is another. "LONG LIVE MEXICO."

Messi doesn't seem to be aware about his actions as it was a team moment in the dressing team, the Argentina team celebrating the win over Mexico after an embarrassing loss to Saudi Arabia. Messi's supporters say there was euphoria and adrenaline running through the Argentina team following the win.

However, there is the question of the Mexican flag. The dressing room clip shared on Twitter show no Mexico flag insight! And as for the jersey, Messi did not intend to kick it. He had just scored a top class goal for his team, which former England striker Chris Sutton described as a "moment of brilliance".