In another case highlighting the rampant concern of illegal migration into the US, a 20-year-old Mexican citizen was arrested on 3 October and charged in a criminal complaint about sneaking in illegal migrants into the country in a failed smuggling attempt.

Rey David Jimenez-Lopez is said to have illegally transported 6 illegal aliens onto US soil. However, the botched attempt led to his arrest in New York. The announcement was made by Antoinette T. Bacon, Acting US Antoinette T. Bacon, and Robert N. Garcia, Chief Patrol Agent, United States Border Patrol, Swanton Sector.

Transporting Illegal Aliens

According to the criminal complaint, it is alleged that Jimenez-Lopez was arrested when he was transporting six illegal aliens. Also, five of them had crossed over into the US illegally through the woods near Churubusco, New York. The vehicle, which was being operated by Jimenez-Lopez, was intercepted by Border Patrol Agents from the Burke Station. The occupants of the vehicle were detained.

The six occupants detained were found to be citizens of Mexico and Guatemala and confirmed to be present in the US illegally. One of the detained individual was being held by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and is subject to deportation, while five of them were expelled to Canada.

Facing a Considerably Long Prison Term

Jimenez-Lopez has already appeared in court. He was presented before United Magistrate Judge Gary L. Favro on 6 October, following which he was detained. If convicted, Jimenez-Lopez could face up to 5 years in prison. The 20-year-old's sentence will be imposed by a judge depending upon the exact statutes which he is charged with violating, the US Sentencing Guidelines and other related factors.

The court statement states that the charges against Jimenez-Lopez are merely accusations and that a defendant is presumed to be innocent unless and until he or she is proven guilty. The United States Border Patrol is investigating the case while Assistant US Attorney Jeffrey Stitt is the prosecutor for the case.