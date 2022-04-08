Metaverse Game ETHEKing Goes Global With 'The Bitcoin Man' Herbert Sim as Investor and Advisor

The talk of the world today is about Metaverse with multinational corporations jumping on the bandwagon since Facebook changed its name to Meta.

Metaverse 'Play-To Earn' game, ETHEKing, announced their global expansion and rapid growth strategy, with a sizable investment from Herbert Sim (right in the picture above), well-known by his UK venture capital fund The Bitcoin ManÂ® established in 2016. Mr. Sim has also been named advisor on the company's board.

"The honour is ours at ETHEKing, to have Herbert Sim, one of the most reputable crypto veterans in the world, to invest and advise our project," said Tony Tran, co-founder of ETHEKing. "Herbert's growth-hacking and marketing expertise will prove to be a great value-add to bolster the mass-adoption and expansion of the project across the world."

"Herbert's reputation precedes him, across Asia and the rest of the world in the industry of cryptocurrency and blockchain as The Bitcoin Man, and we are excited to have him investing and advising us," said Dillon Ye (left in the picture above), Global Director of ETHEKing.

"ETHEKing has an exciting storyline and graphics for its already playable 'Play-To-Earn' metaverse game," said Mr. Sim. "Its success is inevitable, with its current vibrant community of players, forming clans, etc. The potential of the game and its token $ETHE is endless!"

Mr. Sim is the founder of Crypto Chain University â€“ the world's first repository for blockchain and crypto research papers in 2010, and has taken various senior positions such as global operations director at Huobi; and Chief Marketing Officer at Russian crypto exchange â€“ Cryptology. Today, Mr. Sim has amassed over a million followers across his verified 'blue tick' public figure social media pages on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram by the handle of @herbertRsim.

ETHEKing, a metaverse game that uses the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) blockchain network, incorporating Non-Fungible Token (NFT) technology, has already launched the first phase, which is backed by $ETHE, the game's native currency

The ETHEKing saga would be divided into two phases: Future Kings and Clash of ETHEKings.

In the first phase - Future Kings, the player's mission is to own as much land as possible, and mine ETHE directly from those lands for immediate profit. At the same time, the player is creating the premise to build a prosperous kingdom in phase 2.

Clash Of ETHEKings (COE), the second phase, is a mobile strategy game that lets players construct, upgrade, and expand their land, defend their territories, and earn rewards in the form of NFT collectables. CoE is based on the "Play-to-Earn" business model. In CoE, players control a group of soldiers to attack and defend to gain Moon Point (MOP) in-game coins, which can be traded with $ETHE. CoE players will have to use Future Kings' land to join this war and pay taxes to the Kings. As the saying goes "fortune favours the bold". But we like to say, "fortune favors the well-informed who takes bold and decisive steps".