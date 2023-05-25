Meta Lays Off 6,000 Workers, Affected Employees Take to LinkedIn to Announce Fresh Job Cuts

Facebook parent Meta announced a fresh round of layoffs on Wednesday even as affected employees took to LinkedIn to announce the news of layoffs. In the latest round of layoffs, as many as 6,000 jobs would go.

According to a TechCrunch report, the latest job cuts are part of the company's so-called 'Year of Efficiency, drive in which Meta restructures and cuts costs.

In March, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the company will cut 10,000 jobs across two rounds of layoffs in late April and late May. "we expect to reduce our team size by around 10,000 people and to close around 5,000 additional open roles that we haven't yet hired" in the company's "year of efficiency," he had said.

Meta already eliminated 11,000 roles in November last year. In total, about 21,000 people have lost their jobs at the social network across departments.

The tech giant cut around 4,000 of the planned 10,000 positions last month, leaving nearly 6,000 positions potentially on the chopping block.

According to reports, in April, Meta almost wiped out its team dedicated to combating misinformation.

At the end of 2022, Meta had around 86,000 employees.

Meta is also no longer listing new remote positions, as managers have reportedly been forbidden from posting new listings with a remote-work option.

Zuckerberg has said that after restructuring, Meta plans to lift hiring and transfer freezes in each group.