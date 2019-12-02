Lewis Hamilton has sparked a debate over his Mercedes future after he claimed victory in the last race of the Formula 1 season in Abu Dhabi. Hamilton, six-time F1 World Champion, hinted about a potential move to Ferrari. Ferrari are reportedly looking at several options for Sebastian Vettel's replacement to lead their team in 2021 F1 season. There are rumors that a secret meeting was held recently between Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari's chairman John Elkann.

When asked about it, Hamilton said: "Naturally, everything that happens behind closed doors is always private with whoever you end up sitting with. For many years I have never ever sat down and considered other options because we have been driving straight ahead on to the path and journey we have been on. We are still on that path and there is very little that is going to shift that."

"But I know Toto (Mercedes boss) is looking at his options, in terms of his future, and only he will know what is the best thing for him and his family. So, I am waiting to see what he is doing with that" Hamilton further added.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff also said there is a 25 percent chance that Hamilton may leave. Wolff said - "I hope that our relationship continues but there is a 25 per cent chance we are not in control of. A sports team is not static. It is dynamic. That means there is always going to be change, and change can provide opportunity."

Wolff even said that if Hamilton leaves, it would naturally be a huge risk for Mercedes but it also provides an opportunity to look out for his replacement.

Hamilton acknowledges Ferrari boss' comments

Lewis Hamilton thanked Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto for his comments over the driver's availability in 2021. Binotto had acknowledged that Hamilton's contract situation (expiring in 12 months) makes them happy.

Mercedes chief Toto Wolff also said that Hamilton's move would not be blocked and the driver is free to explore his options. Wolff's own future at Mercedes seems uncertain by the looks of it.

Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton displayed his dominance in the racing circuit yet another time yesterday in Abu Dhabi GP. Max Verstappen finished second with a 17 seconds gap while Charles Leclerc settled for the third spot.

Abu Dhabi GP Result: