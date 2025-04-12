Merce Camprubí Montal: Siemens CEO Agustin Escobar's Wife Killed in Hudson River Helicopter Crash Was Granddaughter of FC Barcelona President

The glamorous mom who lost her life in Thursday's heartbreaking helicopter crash over the Hudson River came from a distinguished soccer lineage in Barcelona — her grandfather and great-grandfather had both held the position of president at the city's iconic football club.

Merce Camprubí Montal, along with her husband Agustin Escobar, CEO of Spain's Siemens division, and their three children — 10-year-old Augustin, 8-year-old Mercedes, and 4-year-old Victor — were all killed on Thursday afternoon when their sightseeing helicopter disintegrated mid-flight and plunged into the Hudson River. The family was in New York City to celebrate both Mercè's 40th birthday and her 8-year-old daughter's birthday during their visit, according to law enforcement officials.

True Patrons of FC Barcelona

Camprubí Montal's family, who built their wealth in the textile industry, is most famously recognized in her hometown for their leadership of FC Barcelona — one of the most prominent and richest football clubs globally, according to La Vanguardia.

Her great-grandfather, Agustí Montal Galobart, held the position of club president from 1946 to 1952 and is especially remembered for securing the land where the legendary Nou Camp stadium was later constructed.

Camprubí Montal's grandfather, Agustí Montal Costa, succeeded his father as president of FC Barcelona, leading the club from 1969 to 1977.

His tenure is best remembered for bringing in Dutch football legend Johan Cruyff from Ajax, paying a then-record transfer fee of about $2 million — roughly $14.8 million today. During Cruyff's debut season, Barcelona won their first Spanish league championship in 14 years, capped off by a stunning 5-0 away win over their fierce rivals, Real Madrid.

Merce's brother, Joan Camprubí Montal, tried to carry forward the family legacy but withdrew from a bid to unseat the current president, Joan Laporta, last year.

Merce, on the other hand, built a successful professional career of her own.

Star in Her Own Right

Merce's spent seven years at Siemens Energy, holding roles such as global commercialization manager and digitalization manager, according to her LinkedIn profile. Her husband had been with Siemens for over 27 years, most recently serving as the global CEO of rail infrastructure at Siemens Mobility.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic helicopter crash in which Agustin Escobar and his family lost their lives. Our heartfelt condolences go out to all their loved ones," Siemens said in a statement early Friday.

Officials from the regional government of Spain confirmed that the family had been residing in Barcelona prior to their tragic trip.

"(I am) dismayed by the tragic helicopter accident in the Hudson River in New York which cost the lives of six people, five of which were members of a Barcelona family," Catalan regional President Salvador Illa wrote on X.

A separate regional official said that Agustin Escobar was originally from Puertollano, a town located in central Spain. "I want to express my sorrow for the traffic helicopter accident in New York that claimed the lives of Agustín Escobar and his family," Castilla La Mancha regional president Emiliano García-Page wrote on X.

"Agustín is native of Puertollano and in 2023 we named him a Favorite Son of Castilla La Mancha."