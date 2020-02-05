According to a court hearing on Tuesday, Mesut Ozil and his security guard was threatened to be killed outside the midfielder's home last August. Salaman Ekinci and Ferhat Ercun were repeatedly making the rounds outside the Arsenal player's home and made death threats against Ozil and his security guard while using profanities against the player and his mother.

The security guard Kemil Sezer recounted the incident to the judges of the Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court by saying that he saw the two men outside the house at around 7.30 PM on the night of the incident. The incident happened a short while after the carjacking ordeal that the player had gone through with his teammate Sead Kolasinac.

The men were speaking in Turkish

The men made several appearances throughout the night. At one point they started swearing in Turkish. Sezer was assisted by a Turkish interpreter. Sezer said that the men swore in Turkish, saying 'f*** your mothers and that they were going to f*** Mesut's mother'. They mentioned that they were going to come back in five minutes, and if security doesn't go from here, they will kill Mesut Ozil and kill the guard. The guard chased the men but they returned at midnight again. The police were called during their third appearance.

The guard remembers the incident making him feel stressed because of the carjacking incident that happened a few weeks prior to this incident. Mesut is said to be loved by the Turkish people. He has Turkish origins and has lifted the World Cup Trophy with Germany in 2014.

The defendants denied the incident

The defendants who are both 27-year-old had denied using the language and had claimed that they were attacked by the guards. In the defence outline, it is said that Ercun will say that he was attacked with a baseball bat. But Sezer who is a dog specialist and a soldier replied by saying that he doesn't carry a baseball bat and he is trained to do his job without a weapon in hand.

The two men have continued to deny using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress outside the player's house.