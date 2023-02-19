Memphis Shooting: 1 Dead, 5 In Critical Condition Among 11 Injured after Gunman Opens Fire in Memphis Bar; Shooter Still at Large

One person is dead and 10 others are injured following two shootings that police believe are connected in the Whitehaven neighborhood of Memphis, Tennessee, on Sunday morning. The gunman is still at large as police scrambled to transport the victims to nearby hospitals and at the same time track the gunman.

Police were called to a shooting at the Live Lounge on the outskirts of Memphis, at around 12:43 am on Sunday. Two shooting victims were immediately transported in serious condition to the nearby Regional One Hospital. Five more victims were transported to other hospitals in private vehicles in non-critical condition, while the suspect remained on the loose.

Midnight Carnage

Officers were informed of more shooting victims in a neighboring area while they were at the Live Lounge scene transporting the victims. Police found three further victims who were rushed to a hospital in severe condition, along with a male victim who had already died at the second location.

According to officials, there are at least 11 casualties in all between the two incidents.

Police said that at this time things are unclear about what actually happened before the shooting. They also said that there is no reliable description of the culprit.

Furthermore, it's not known if the victims knew the suspects.

It's a developing story and will be updated.