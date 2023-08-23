Melissa Rockensies: NYC Teacher Arrested for Raping and Sexually Abusing 14-Year-Old Student

A Queens middle school teacher was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly raping and sexually abusing a 14-year-old student, according to authorities. Melissa Rockensies, 33, was arrested in the 112th Precinct stationhouse in Forest Hills after police became aware of the allegation that she had been having sexual intercourse with a minor.

Rockensies had been a teacher at the Corona Arts and Sciences Academy for more than ten years. It is still unclear if the rape happened on- or off-campus. The NYPD has charged Rockensies with multiple offenses, including rape, criminal sexual act, and acting in a way that causes harm to a child under the age of 17.

Sexual Predator

Rockensies was arrested on Tuesday around 10:30 am in Queen, police said. According to sources, a spokesperson from the Department of Education (DOE) mentioned that Rockensies, who received an annual salary of approximately $85,000 last year, has been moved from the school while awaiting the resolution of her case.

The school also said that she could be terminated from her job if she is convicted of sex crimes.

According to reports, Rockensies used to repeatedly have sex with the minor student.

It is unclear how Rockensies came under the police radar and if the alleged victim or his parents lodged a complaint against her.

"This alleged behavior is extremely concerning and wholly unacceptable," the spokesperson said in a statement to local outlet QNS, adding if Rockensies is convicted, the DOE will move to have her terminated.

As of now an investigation is underway and police are still interviewing Rockensies.

Interestingly, a post from October 2021 was shared on a Facebook page that seemingly belongs to Rockensies. The post centered on guiding "kids to comprehend consent."

A segment of the informational graphic recommended that adults inquire if a child is willing to give a hug to a family member, rather than insisting on a hug.

The graphic also advised parents to communicate to their children the importance of not keeping secrets from their family.

In a similar incident, a former private school teacher, Anne N Nelson-Koch, 74, from Monroe County, Wisconsin, has been found guilty on all 25 counts related to the sexual abuse of a 14-year-old male student.

The assaults occurred repeatedly during the 2016-2017 school year in the school's basement. Despite the victim's age of 14 and Nelson-Koch's age of 67 at the time, the jury took just five hours to reach a unanimous guilty verdict following a three-day trial. Assistant District Attorney Sarah M Skiles praised the victim's courage in speaking the truth.