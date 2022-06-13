Melania Warned Ivanka Is 'Snake', Asked Trump to Cut Ties With Daughter Before January 6 Hearing: Report

Former first lady Melania Trump has called Ivanka Trump a 'snake' and asked former President Donald Trump to cut his ties with her before the January 6 insurrection hearing. It's widely believed that Melania never liked Ivanka but the recent hearing of the January 6 committee on the Capital riot has shown a wider difference in the family.

At the first primetime hearing of lawmakers who are investigating the January 6 riot at the Capitol, Ivanka said she "accepted" that former Attorney General Bill Barr had found no evidence of fraud that could overturn the 2020 election, despite her father repeatedly saying there was, according to RadarOnline.

Trump Rebuked Ivanka

Trump immediately rebuked her, writing on the social media platform Truth Social. "Ivanka was not involved in looking at, or studying, Election results. She had long since checked out and was, in my opinion, only trying to be respectful to Bill Barr and his position as Attorney General (he sucked!)," Trump wrote.

Ivanka Was Warned to Dissociate From Her Dad

"Even before the hearing, Ivanka had been iced by Melania despite living almost around the corner from each other in Florida," RadarOnline reported citing an insider.

Ivanka was also warned to dissociate from her dad and in the past 521 days, she has not been seen with Trump.

Melania And Ivanka Hate Each Other

Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, Melania's former confidant, revealed the two hate each other from the early days of the Trump administration when all moved into the White House.

Melania used to feel that Ivanka was attempting to take her position as she used to undermine the former first lady by influencing staff members and making her irreverent, according to Wolkoff.

Ivanka's attempts made Melania aggressive and she labeled Trump's daughter and her allies as a snake.