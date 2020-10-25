Speculations about the White House using Melania Trump's secret body double were rife after a picture of the first lady with President Donald Trump made rounds on the internet on Saturday. Convinced that Trump was touring with his wife's lookalike, social media users posted comparisons of Melania's previous photos with the viral one to strengthen their claim.

A smiling Melania, wearing oversized dark glasses, was pictured on Oct. 22 inside the Marine One helicopter as Trump boarded the chopper. Twitter users spotted that the first lady's smile was different than usual and they claimed that it did not match her smile in previous pictures.

Secret Service Agent as Melania Trump's Body Double?

A secret service agent with a striking similarity to Melania has been pictured alongside the first lady since February. This further fueled the speculations of the White House using Melania's body double.

The secret service agent was spotted with the Trumps on multiple locations, including Mar-a-Lago in March and Paris in July. Social media users noted that the agent wore heels, which was uncommon for a secret service agent.

Body Double Conspiracy Theory Dates Back to 2017

The conspiracy theory of Melania Trump's body double accompanying the President dated back to October 2017, after comedian Andrea Andi Wagner posted pictures and videos of Trump giving a speech as his wife stood beside him. In the post, Wagner questioned whether a decoy stood in for Melania at the time and why did Trump say "my wife, Melania, who happens to be right here" when she stood next to him.

In July 2018, Melania's body double speculations were reignited after a picture of the First Lady deboarding Air Force One went viral. Several social media users believed the White House replaced Melania with her body double.

The speculations caught the President's attention and last March he called out "fake news" for spreading the conspiracy theory of his wife's body double.

"The Fake News photoshopped pictures of Melania, then propelled conspiracy theories that it's actually not her by my side in Alabama and other places. They are only getting more deranged with time," Trump tweeted at the time.