Donald Trump lost the US Election to Joe Biden and is now facing speculations that his wife Melania can file for divorce after they go out of the White House. A former aide of the White House claimed that the first lady is counting minutes until Trump becomes a normal citizen again.

The couple had a 'transactional marriage' and things are so bad that they do not even sleep with each other in the White House, a former friend and adviser had alleged in a new book. It is stated that Melania renegotiated her prenuptial agreement ahead of joining her husband in Washington and last year a divorce lawyer had given an estimate that she might get over $50 million, which is far more than what Trump's first two wives received.

Donald Trump's Married Life

Amidst all the speculations, Melania showed a united front as she backed Donald's unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud as he lost the election to Democrat Joe Biden, who is going to be sworn in January. "The American people deserve fair elections. Every legal - not illegal - vote should be counted. We must protect our democracy with complete transparency," she tweeted as reported by the Mirror.

The couple first met in 1998 at a party that took place in Manhattan where Trump asked Melania for her telephone number, as per reports. She said that she did not rebuff his initial advance but they became a couple by the next year. They got married in January 2005 and had their son Barron in 2006. She is the third wife of Donald Trump.

His first marriage to the Czech athlete and model Ivana Zelnickova got over in 1992 after they had three children Donald Jr, Eric, and Ivanka. She then married Marla Maples in 1993 and had a daughter named Tiffany. He had prenuptial agreements with both his former wives. Ivanka Trump reportedly got $14 million along with a mansion in Connecticut and an apartment in the Trump Plaza due to the divorce. If Donald's third marriage gets over in Divorce, Melania can be in the line of getting a lot more money than his previous wives.

Divorce Lawyer Jacquiline Newman, who is a managing partner at the Berkman Bottger Newman & Rodd stated that Melania can get around $50 million. "In this situation, if she has $50 million, she can afford to buy something. But $50 million, while it's definitely a lot of money, in New York City, for what she's used to, she wouldn't be able to replicate what she has now. He probably had a good sense of what kind of lifestyle they'd be living, so I would imagine the payout would be fairly generous," Newman told Town & Country. It will be interesting to see what happens to the fate of Donald Trump in the coming days.