Meghan Trainor is looking back on some of her career highs and lows. In a goofy TikTok video, the "Bad For Me" singer lets her body do the talking and shares her feelings on kissing Charlie Puth on-stage in 2015.

The "Me Too" singer has given a glimpse into how she feels about that time she locked lips with Charlie during their performance at the 2015 American Music Awards.

In a TikTok shared to Meghan's page, the 28-year-old used the "Hal Walker Plays the Banakulas" audio to compare three moments in her career: when her song "All About That Bass" hit No. 1 in 2014, when she won a Grammy in 2016 and when she made "the decision to kiss Charlie Puth on national television in 2015."

The first two milestones got Meghan dancing in the video. As for the last one, the singer stood still in the clip while flashing a funny face.

Here's a refresher on that moment in pop culture. Back in 2015, Meghan and Charlie took the stage together at the AMAs, where they performed their duet "Marvin Gaye." At the end of their vocals, the pair then shared a surprise passionate kissâ€”which led many to believe they were dating.

Just a few days later, Charlie cleared the air on their relationship. "We're best friends!". "We're really great friends and that's never going to change."

And although the kiss was a shock to fans, it was no surprise to Charlie as he explained, "That was all planned."

"It was Meghan's [idea], actually," he said, later adding, "It kind of ties the whole performance together, me locking lips with M. Train."

These days, it seems Meghan is saying nah to the ah to the, no, no, no.