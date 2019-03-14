Meghan Markle's independence and commoner behaviour maybe worrying a few Royals. Reportedly Meghan Markle chose her own design for her royal coat of arms when she became Duchess of Sussex – but an expert claimed its symbolism could be "worrying the older royals."

Apparently, Just after her marriage, Kensington Palace revealed the Duchess of Sussex's personal coat of arms, which Meghan worked on alongside the College of Arms herself. According to the conversation on between royal correspondent Ann Gripper and body language expert Judi James on the Podcast "Pod Save the Queen", the panel discussed the personal coat of arms and some of its symbolism which may "worry" the older generation of royals.

Apparently, the Duchess' sits alongside Prince Harry's and features a blue background for the Pacific Ocean, golden rays of sunshine, golden Californian poppies, and wintersweet which represents Kensington Palace. The coat of arms apparently also shows three quills, which represent communication and the power of words, and a supporter songbird with wings elevated as if flying and an open beak.

Ms James said: "I'm just wondering whether a lot of the symbolism won't actually be worrying the older royals.

"Those three quills – the one thing they don't like very much is being written about, when it's somebody saying the wrong thing."

She added: "Also I think they're used to new royal brides who keep slightly quiet, at least for a few months, possibly a couple of years.

"We saw with Meghan, she hit the ground running and she's the most eloquent member of all of that age group of royals.

"Which is fantastic – but she's reasonably spontaneous with that."

She continued: "I think the songbird – is there a little bit of a threat there?

"If anything goes wrong in the marriage, she's going to sing like a canary and tell everyone what's going on in the royal family?

"I'm sure that won't happen, but like everything about Meghan there's such a strong message there, such a personal message.

"I think we're hearing from her that she won't be held back."

She concluded: "It'll be interesting to see if anyone tries to hold her back a little bit and make her more regal."

Meghan Markle has been under a lot of media scrutiny since she joined the Royal family and she has been quite vocal about her feminism as well. It seems like the Royals may have a problem with a member of the Royal family being so transparent with the commoners.

Well, we for one can get behind a vocal Duchess, who doesn't hide behind the secrecy mof the Royal Family. You go girl.