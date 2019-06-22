Meghan Markle doesn't seem to be letting her competitive go it seems. Reportedly the Duchess of Sussex has hired a social media expert to help her and Harry's Instagram page surpass Kate and Prince William's, according to a royal expert.

There have been reports and rumours alike that attributed the alleged feud between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, at least in part to their respective competitive natures. And if what the Royal expert says is true, then it looks like Meghan Markle is all in.

Reportedly Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Instagram page, Sussexroyal, has proven very successful for the royal pair after it was created in early April. However, royal and showbiz commentator Lizzie Cundy has revealed Meghan is currently "unhappy" about the couple Cambridge having more followers. And as a result of this disparity in followers, Meghan has hired a social media expert to boost their online and social media presence.

She told The Morning Show: "Let me tell you, the rift is getting so bad that apparently, Meghan has called in a sort of social media expert." She went on to say that things were getting mad because Kate Middleton and Prince William reportedly have 700,000 followers more than Meghan and Harry.

"But there is this rivalry and some people are not very happy with Meghan at the moment including Prince Philip. "He is in all the papers in the UK as allegedly quoting in saying: 'One should be seen with an actress but not marry one,' she added. The Morning show hosts questioned whether Prince Philip actually said that recently. They seemed to consider it before deciding that it did sound like something he would say.