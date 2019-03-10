Meghan Markle was just given a major task by Prince Harry. Reportedly the Duchess of Sussex has been made vice-president of the Queen's Commonwealth Trust she will join her husband Prince Harry, who is president of the organisation, while the Queen is its patron.

It is being reported that the trust supports and funds young leaders around the world who are working to tackle problems in education, health, the environment and sport.

It said in a statement: "In this new role, the Duchess will highlight the trust's partnerships with young people across the Commonwealth, and in particular its work supporting women and girls."

Reportedly Meghan Markle also joined a discussion panel of leading feminists and national figures hosted by the trust to mark International Women's Day. The 37-year-old said: "In looking forward to this very special occasion, I reflected on the importance of this achievement, but also the larger impact of what this symbolises.

"Because yes - women's suffrage is about feminism, but feminism is about fairness."

On International Women's Day that year she gave a speech about gender equality, saying: "I am proud to be a woman and a feminist." Meghan Marklesure seems to have strong views on feminism.

Meghan Markle has staunchly been promoting her feminist ideals ever since she became a member of the Royal family and we have to say more power to her. But will her feminist rhetoric rub some people the wrong way? The Royal Family has been a matriarchal system for a while but since they are not overtly supporting Meghan's feminist views, it makes us wonder why the Palace is not more vocal with their support for Meghan Markle's feminism? Well maybe they are, but it wouldn't hurt them to be more vocal about it. Meghan Markle is expected to give birth in April.