So it seems that Meghan Markle was having a baby shower after all, albeit a secret one. The Duchess of Sussex is due soon and she decided to celebrate the arrival of her baby with a secret and intimate baby shower.

It goes without saying that the guest list would include the inner circle that has been defending Meghan Markle in the media as well as a few others.

Reportedly Meghan flew to the Big Apple last week to see her close friends, including celebrity stylist Jessica Mulroney. According to HELLO! the pair paid a visit to the Laduree in SoHo for macarons and tea. "It was on a Saturday but it was a totally private visit," a bakery source tells HELLO!. Meghan has previously opened up about how much she loves the bakery, calling it a "little slice of Paris in the middle of New York City." During the trip, Meghan apparently also enjoyed plenty of shopping trips in the city, and is said to have purchased plenty of new baby clothes to bring back to the UK.

Meghan Markle reportedly attempted to keep a low profile as she stepped out in New York City. The 37-year-old royal was apparently in the Big Apple over the weekend in order to spend some quality time with her girlfriends before the arrival of her first child this spring. Meghan was seen being escorted by a royal protection officer into an SUV parked that was parked on a city street.

Meghan apparently kept her head down low as she made her way to the car, with her dark hair covering the side of her face, and she carried a second wide-brimmed black hat in her hand, along with a white bag.

Apparently, while the Duchess of Sussex appeared to be making an attempt to go under the radar in her low-key ensemble, the large diamond engagement ring on her wedding finger was unmistakable.

We have to say, its god to see Meghan out and about and having some fun. We think she needs it. You can check out the pics here: