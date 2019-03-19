Meghan Markle's schemes have been put to an end by the Queen. Reportedly The soon-to-be parents wanted to create their own "Sussex brand" that was completely independent from the Royal Family, according to online gossip magazine Page Six. A royal source told the Sunday Times: "They wanted their household to be entirely independent of Buckingham Palace, but were told 'no'. "They can't just go off and do their own thing."

However, instead, the Sussexes' will have their own separate offices away from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge but will still be under the Royal Family.

It seems that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are trying to get out of the shadow of Kate Middleton and Prince William. It seems that the couple Sussex want to stand on their own two feet and not be tied to the Royal Family at all. But that seems like a ridiculous idea as their entire identity is crafted around the fact that they are part of the Royal Family. However, it doesn't seem to be stoopping Meghan from trying.

Apparently, the couple are planning to focus on their own causes and initiatives, seeking to diverge from the path of William and Kate.

It is being reported that the former Suits actress may turn to close friend Victoria Beckham for tips on how to make her philanthropy appealing for a wide audience. Apparently Meghan has also been seen sporting clothes from Victoria's fashion line.

Reportedly the Duke and Duchess of Sussex also hired Hillary Clinton's former campaign advisor Sara Latham to help the couple with their future initiatives. They sure do seem serious about splitting from the Royal Family.