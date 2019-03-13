Meghan Markle may be putting on an act for the public. Is she trying to fool fans and observers of the Royal Palace? Apparently, Meghan Markle is nothing like her public persona, according to some of her closest friends.

Reportedly despite constantly being in the limelight, according to five of her closest friends, Meghan's persona behind closed doors is nothing like her public image. "We've all been to their cottage," one friend said. "It's small and she's made it cosy" and does not come with the staff many outsiders may expect.

Meghan's friend describes her as "very self-service", adding a lot of people may imagine everyone doing everything for her.

The friend said: "People think when you come out of the car that you went through some metaphorical reverse car wash.

"Bibbidi-bobbidi-boo, and everyone's doing all this stuff to you.

"They're not picturing you sitting by the space heater doing your own hair and nails.

"There's a false assumption that she lives in some gilded palace with staff and ladies-in-waiting and all these royal perks.

"It's simply not true."

Meghan's friends have constantly been defending her in the media. But the Duchess of Cambridge sure seems to be rubbing a lot of people the wrong way. One or two people being irked by the Duchess is one thing ut the number seems to be increasing day by day.

Another friend from LA spoke about her visit to the cottage.

She said: "We had a couple of days together recently. Her husband was out of town on work.

"In the room she made up for me, there was a candle lit by the bed, slippers and a robe.

"We were the only two in the house. It was our time. She made the most lovely meals. She made tea every day.

"It was raining and muddy outside, so the dogs got all dirty, and she's wiping them off with towels.

"How much she loves her animals, how much she loves her friends, how much she loves feeding you, taking care of you — none of that has changed."

Though the words do sound reassuring, the people who are saying it might have a vested interest in the Duchess, since they are her close friends after all. But we hope that Meghan is indeed as her friends describe her to be. We wish her well.