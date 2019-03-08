Seems like no matter how many stringent measures Buckingham Palace takes to curb down the angst that is being directed towards the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, haters and critics will always find a way.

Recently, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended a charity event in London's Wembley Arena. There, Prince Harry addressed a crowd of 12,000 school children and during his address, the Prince said, "You may find yourself frustrated with the older generation when it seems they don't care. That doesn't mean they don't care." He further explained how the young generation is the most "engaged generation in history," and that despite being "progressive, open-minded change-makers" they also "care about values and doing the right thing."

These remarks did not go down well with the writer, Stephen Glover, who has expressed his views on a Daily Mail column. He termed the speech by Harry as spouting "hippy nonsense" and attributes Meghan Markle's mind to it. He further deduces how Meghan's "politically correct and right-on views found their way into the Prince's mishmash of a speech."

Mr Glover, who has worked as reporter and commentator for a range of magazines has also co-founded The Independent newspaper in 1986. The veteran journalist had a lot of advice for the prince and the first one was not to do everything that Meghan says. "He should listen politely to his wife's views, but he doesn't have to incorporate them," he said.

Finally drawing the conclusion that a Prince who locks horns with the press and spreads views that are not shared by a majority of the English population in the UK, can mean only one thing -- "downfall."

However, contrary to the criticism that Prince Harry faced, Mr Glover received a positive reaction from the event itself. Church Leader, Paul Woodman, who was one of the attendees in the event tweeted saying, "Prince Harry and Meghan inspiring a generation at WE Day." Prince Harry also dragged Meghan Markle on stage and credited her for being with him and the royal couple did share a very heart-warming moment on stage.