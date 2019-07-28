Meghan Markle's plans to move back to the United States may be getting serious after all. The Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry will buy a new home in Los Angeles to help manage their charitable efforts and to allow Meghan to be closer to her mother, royal expert Emily Andrews has claimed.

Despite all her family drama, there is one person with whom Meghan Markle is known to share a special bond, her mother Doria Ragland. Reportedly, Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry announced earlier this year they will be launching their personal charity organisation after separating from the Royal Foundation they helped manage with Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge.

Royal expert Emily Andrews suggested the couple may seek to use their new-found freedom to expand ties with American investors and seek to buy a home in Los Angeles to help with their efforts – and to have Doria spend more time with them and their son. Splitting from the Royal household is one thing, but if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex move across the pond and away from the Royal Palace, then they could be crossing a line and may very well end up losing Royal support once and for all.

Speaking to Yahoo's The Royal Box, Ms. Andrews said: "This project with Oprah, whilst it's not going to be the first initiative of Sussex Royal, is a big push they are doing in the America market to try and attract donors for their new foundation....."I think they'll probably buy somewhere in America – of course, Doria lives in LA."

However, it seems unlikely that Meghan will be allowed to uproot the Royal Family in favour of a move to the United States She is a British Royal after all. Frogmore Cottage is one thing but moving to another country for the sake of a baby is something else entirely.