Meghan Markle has been fighting to carve her own path as a Royal, even flouting Royal traditions and protocols to get her way.

The Duchess of Sussex was one of the main reasons the Royal household was split. The couple Sussex moved to Frogmore Cottage, so that they could raise baby Archie away from the Palace. It is as if, Meghan does not want the Royal Family to influence her baby. However, as far as the public knows, the Queen has given Meghan enough leeway to do as she pleases. But Meghan Markle's bid for autonomy over her baby may not be entirely good for baby Archie. If recent reports are to anything to go by. According to one royal expert, there is one thing the Queen won't tolerate. There has been widespread speculation that Meghan plans to raise Archie vegan.

The Duchess, 37, has spoken about her attempts to adopt an animal-free diet in the past. She said in a pre-Harry interview: "When I'm filming, I'm conscious of what I eat.....I try to eat vegan during the week and then have a little bit more flexibility with what I dig into on the weekends."

According to a palace insider quoted in The Sun, Meghan wants to pass on this cruelty-free diet to her son. But those in the know say the Queen won't be happy about this.

The insider said that Meghan keeps pushing the boundaries with the Royals and it's not being well-received, least of all by Her Majesty. "Bringing up the baby as a vegan simply won't be tolerated by the monarch," added the insider.

Meghan's decision to raise Archie as a vegan is apparently causing tensions between Harry and the Duchess as well. Meghan Markle must know the dangers that an all vegan diest can have on a developing baby. It is unlikely that Meghan would make such an outrageous and irresponsible move. But if she were to move forward, we hope Prince Harry or the Queen steps in.