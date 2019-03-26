Meghan Markle has had a taste of Hollywood stardom with her role in the hit TV show Suits. But we have to say that she was far from a star before she entered the Royal Family.

However, Meghan Markle must drop her Hollywood image and stop trying to be an "international star", a royal expert has said, insisting the Duchess must meet demands of the monarchy first.

Reportedly Meghan, who formerly starred in the hit US series Suits, was thrust into the global spotlight when she started dating Prince Harry. Apparently, the Duchess of Sussex soon started to outshine other well-loved royals which the nation had taken to its heart from Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge to the Queen herself. A royal expert said the Duchess' "A-list Hollywood" persona is "not appropriate" for the Royal Family and she must let the other royals shine first.

Anna Pasternak, author of "The Real Wallis Simpson," told Yahoo's Royal Box: "She doesn't understand that she cannot be this international star on this global stage, that is the Queen, then Charles, then William and Kate — they have to be the stars that's what ensures continuity in the monarchy.

"The house of Windsor has done incredibly well to stay together when many other European royal houses have collapsed, and they've done it because they recognise who has to be the main event.

"She seems to want to bring her own style into the monarchy and I don't think that's appropriate and I don't think it's going to work long term."

Ms. Pasternak apparently blasted Meghan's lavish baby shower getaway in New York, which cost almost £500,000 - including a £98,500 round-trip flight in a luxury private jet.

She said: "I thought that was in very poor taste actually when the country is in a state of extreme anxiety and flux and many people are suffering financially I think you can't have it both ways.

"I don't think you can on the one hand say to people, 'save the planet, save plastic,' and then be revving up a massive carbon footprint going for a lavish baby shower in New York. I don't think it looks good and I don't think it's appropriate."

Well we think that Meghan Markle's popularity is well earned and well deserved and we wish her well.