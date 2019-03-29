Before becoming a Royal, Meghan Markle was a young struggling actress trying to make her way in Hollywood. And as such, she didn't have the luxury of turning down roles, especially when it came to Pilot season.

Reportedly a pilot for a raunchy comedy show starring the Duchess of Sussex and New Girl's Max Greenfield, which was filmed years ago, was picked up for distribution.

Apparently, the project is called The Boys and Girls Guide to Getting Down and directed by Paul Sapiano (Hollywood Sex Wars, Driving While Black). By the title alone, we can tell the show isn't exactly G-rated.

There are minimal details on the series, but The Hollywood Reporter describes it as a "tongue-in-cheek look at twenty-something singles clubbing and partying in Los Angeles." In February, the outlet said the project was picked up by Artist Rights Distribution for North America, but further info on when or where it'll air remains unknown.

And for those who have been living under a rock, Meghan has gone onto becoming Royalty. The former actress is now the Duchess of Sussex after marrying Prince Harry. The Royal couple is expecting their first child in April. Meghan Markle may not have scaled the heights of Hollywood stardom but she seems to be doing okay for herself.

Though there have been a few hiccups along the way with all the media scrutiny and the Royal observers judging her every move. She might just have to sharpen every acting chop she has to survive.

Meghan Markle found fame with a series regular role on the hit TV show Suits.