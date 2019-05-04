Meghan Markle is expected to give birth any day now. And the British public is getting restless, especially with all the secrecy surrounding the birth of the Royal baby.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have remained tight-lipped over details of their baby, but it looks like the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will make a formal announcement when the baby arrives. Apparently, It is expected that the Royal Family will release a statement and post the information on Twitter in a similar fashion to Meghan's sister-in-law's, the Duchess of Cambridge's past royal births.

The statement said: "Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private... They look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family."

As of now, information is limited as to where Meghan Markle will choose to give birth. Since Meghan has made it clear that she isn't quite keen on a hospital birth, Frogmore Cottage seems to be a possible location. What Meghan has planned for her labour is still up in the air, as hypnobirthing and a doula may be assisting the Duchess during the process.

The absence of doctors from Meghan's plans may be a cause for concern, but it is unlikely that the Royal Family would allow Meghan to give birth without an army of doctors present. Meghan Markle is on maternity leave and had previously announced that she will be skipping the photo session on hospital steps. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have recently moved to Frogmore Cottage to prepare for the arrival of the Royal baby.