Meghan Markle was at Wimbledon to support one of her besties, Serena Williams. Reportedly, the Duchess of Sussex was joined by two old friends at Wimbledon today as she made a surprise appearance to cheer her pal Serena Williams to victory.

Meghan Markle looked well-rested and joyous as she cheered on the Tennis champ. Meghan Markle was a fan in the stands as she watched Williams beat Kaja Juvan on Court One - alongside two friends from her days at Northwestern University in the U.S, sparking speculation they could be her son's godparents.

The two friends who joined Meghan were Lindsay Roth, who was expected to be her maid of honour until she decided against having one, and Genevieve Hillis, who co-hosted Meghan's baby shower with Williams. Williams herself could be in the running to be baby Archie's godparents. But at the moment, the couple Sussex is keeping their godparent preferences a secret. But it does look, like Meghan's Hollywood friends are being favoured over the Royal Family.

On any other day, Prince William and Kate Middleton would have been a given to be godparents to Prince Harry's child. But recent events in the Royal household has raised concerns. The couple Cambridge and the couple Sussex split the Royal household.

Meghan and Hary also moved away from the Palace for the sake of baby Archie. They have made their thoughts clear about the Palace. So, it could be possible that baby Archie's godparents may not be Royals at all. We have to say, that would be one controversial decision, even more so than deciding to hold baby Archie's christening in private.