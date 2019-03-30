April has almost arrived and the royal household is busier than ever, as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex prepare for the arrival of their first child. And as the tensions rise high, the Duchess has contributed to the tension by refusing to follow the conventional royal way of baby delivery.

As per New! Magazine, a source has told, "She doesn't want a team of nannies, which is unheard of for a new mum in the royal household." The friend reveals that Meghan is determined to not follow the conventional way and that she has already told the Palace chiefs that "she and Harry want to be hands-on parents."

The reason behind this rebellious act was that Meghan wants to "show other women out there that she's independent and strong and can relate to new mums who don't have the luxury of having a lot of extra help."

The Duchess' mother Doria Ragland is expected to come to the UK ahead of the birth. Reports suggest that she may be moving into their new home in Frogmore Cottage as the couple readjusts to parenthood.

This revelation comes amid reports that the royal would have a natural birth. Her friend further revealed how Meghan has been preparing for quite some time for a natural birth, for she is determined that "it will be a totally natural experience and she's insisting absolutely no pain relief." The source further added, "She's practising a series of yoga labour coping techniques that mainly focus around breathing patterns and also chanting in rhythm to overcome pain."

The royal couple was expected to move into Frogmore Cottage earlier this week but due to problems in building work, their move has been delayed.