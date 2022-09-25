Meghan Markle Was Named Narcissistic Sociopath By Royal Aides; Her Staffers Used To Refer Themselves As 'Sussex Survivors Club'

Royal aides at the palace had named Meghan Markle a narcissistic sociopath, according to a new book. Ex-staffers have revealed that aides working for Meghan and Prince Harry used to refer to themselves as the Sussex Survivors Club as both were so miserable, according to the book 'Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown'.

The book written by Valentine Low, the royal writer for The Times, claims that the royal staff was mistreated by Prince Harry and Meghan.

Staffers Branded Meghan Markle Narcissistic Sociopath

Experienced royal aides were taken back by Meghan's behavior after she married Harry in 2018, according to the book.

"Sources say the team came up with a damning epithet for Meghan: a 'narcissistic sociopath. They also reportedly said on repeated occasions: We were played," wrote Low in an extract of his book serialized by The Times.

Experienced Royal Aides Were Taken Back

"So bad did things eventually become that Harry and Meghan's team would later refer to themselves as the Sussex Survivors' Club," added Low.

Private Secretary Sam Cohen, PR executive Sarah Latham and assistant press secretary Marnie Gaffney were stunned by their strange and rude behavior of Meghan.

Harry Was Dismissive of Senior Courtiers

Sources told Low that Harry was dismissive of senior courtiers and used to send them horrible emails. Other sources told him that apart from these too other royals in the Palace were gentle and civil.

Sam Cohen Issued A Regular Warning

They said: "When someone decides not to be civil, they have no idea what to do. They were run over by her, and then run over by Harry." Sam Cohen is said to have issued a regular warning that the Palace would need to show it offered a "duty of care" to Harry and Meghan - should anything go wrong in the future, according to The Sun.