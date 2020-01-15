Despite several claims, there is no ongoing feud between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton. For weeks there have been rumours that the two duchesses are against each other.

A new claim made by Radar Online stated that Markle and Middleton's "longtime feud" has been going back to the time when Prince William and Middleton visited Archie on May, 6, 2019 when he was born. However, when they were about to leave, Markle made a scathing comment against the royal mother of three.

"Kate and William spent time with the new baby and Harry and Meghan," a source said. "As they were leaving, but before they were out of earshot, Meghan said, 'I don't want any advice from HER.'"

Middleton was reportedly horrified because all she shared with Markle was to "get some sleep" and "how to change a diaper."

"It seems like Meghan just hated Kate and no matter what she did, tried to be nice, Meghan wasn't going to be nice back," the source added.

However, these claims are completely untrue as there is no bad blood between the two.

Last week, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced that they are stepping away from some of the royal duties.

Meanwhile, there are false rumors that the Queen might strip the Sussexes of their royal titles following their announcement. Some reports claimed that on Monday, the Queen had a meeting with Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry to discuss the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's future after their announcement.