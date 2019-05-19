Meghan Markle has made no secret of the fact that she wants to carve her own path as a Royal, but would the Duchess of Sussex turn against the Royal Family to do so?

Reportedly Buckingham Palace has furiously lashed out at claims that Meghan Markle, told her friends to speak to US media on her behalf. The Palace refuted claims the Duchess personally sanctioned famous guests to defend her new CBS documentary, Meghan and Harry, Plus One.

The show is reportedly hosted by Gayle King, who is said to be a close a friend of Meghan Markle's. The hour-long documentary delved into the life of the former Suits actor after she was welcomed into the fold of the British Royal Family. And apparently, Meghan's friends had nothing but good things to say about the Duchess.

Meghan's friends had nothing but praises for her, which in itself seems a little suspicious. Even the closest of friends may have a thing or two that irks them about their friends. However The Sun today reports a CBS source claims the contributors spoke "only with the blessing of Meghan."

The paper quoted a so-called "royal insider" who called the Duchess' alleged move a breach of royal protocol. But it looks like even the hint of impropriety was enough to get Buckingham Palace angry that hit out at the press saying the Duchess "has not had any involvement" in the prime-time programme.

A spokeswoman said: "The Duchess has not had any involvement in the CBS special, nor has she requested or given permission to friends to participate."

Well we have to say that Meghan's friends may have gotten her permission to speak about her in public, which is not an unreasonable assumption to make. Especially since she is the Duchess of Sussex.