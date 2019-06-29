Meghan Markle found herself facing the ire of the British public following the publication of the Royal Family's financial report for 2018/19 which found that she had spent £2.4million refurbishing her home Frogmore Cottage.

The public is angry with the Duchess for the outrageous expenditure, especially when it comes on the heels of her previous extravagant spending sprees like the £330,000 spent on a lavish New York baby shower and £787,000 for a Givenchy-packed wardrobe.

Reportedly the couple's five-bedroom property, which was a gift from the Queen, is said to have required a "substantial overhaul" before they were able to move in, including new heating, wiring and utilities. But the expenditure could shockingly be close to a staggering £3million as the royal finances figure published did not include any work carried out since then has not been included, and the exterior has yet to be repainted.

Meghan Markle's spending habits have already caught the attention of the public, and they are not pleased. Even with Prince Harry defiantly defending the expenditure, the Royal couple looks careless and irresponsible with public funds. Not something a Royal Family should be accused of. The last time a Royal Family played fast and loose with the people's money, there was a revolution.

Reportedly, the 37-year-old new mum has even been dubbed a modern-day Marie Antoinette by Piers Morgan, who said: "She can't have her cake and eat it."

However, it looks like Meghan may be suffering from an affliction of sorts. Telegraph columnist Allison Pearson has now speculated whether Meghan Markle may be suffering with "American Wife syndrome", which she describes as the sort of woman who initially deems a listed cottage as "quaint" before setting about essentially razing it to the ground.

Well, that description may seem like a little far-fetched at first glance, but a £3million price tag for renovations does sound like the Cottage is re-built from the ground up. The affliction, of which Ms. Pearson admitted to being victim, essentially describes the pattern of behaviour of some American wives coming to the UK to renovate and improve buildings.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may soon have to answer for their expenditure, or maybe not. They are part of the Royal Family after all.