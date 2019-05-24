Meghan Markle is the Duchess of Sussex and fashion designers would gladly part with an appendage if it meant designing for her. But there were days when Meghan Markle was snubbed by fashion designers for not being A-list enough.

Apparently, Meghan Markle was snubbed by fashion designers because she lacked the A-list status to convince members of the industry to lend her outfits, the Duchess of Sussex' close friend Daniel Martin has revealed.

Speaking to CBS News, Mr. Martin said: "There were times when designers wouldn't send her anything because she wasn't an A-list actress or she wasn't doing movies.

"She always had such an innate sense of her own style so I'm happy people can see that."

Meghan Markle joined the Royal Family last year, and her celebrity has increased astronomically. But it looks like the earlier snub still smarts at Meghan as the Duchess of Sussex seems to not have a stylist of her own. Mr. Martin added: "She doesn't have a stylist, everything she wears she picks herself. No stylist. It's pretty incredible that she can manage all of this."

Mr. Martin went on to claim that there is no bigger influencer than Meghan Markle and that she has the golden touch. Though that statement may be exaggerated, we have to say that it might not be that far from the truth as Meghan Markle is incredibly influential in her new position as Duchess. Meghan Markle gave birth to baby Archie on May and is now recuperating at Frogmore Cottage, the Duchess of Sussex has been keeping away from the press since giving birth. Meghan refused to pose on hospital steps after giving birth. However, the Royal couple did release adorable photos with their newborn.