Meghan Markle and Prince Harry received support from a surprising person and that's none other than the president of the United States, Donald Trump. The 73-year-old American politician revealed that he totally understands how Meghan Markle feels about the bad media coverage against her, as he too faces the same every single day and gave out a piece of advice to the Duchess of Sussex on how to handle it.

He revealed that Meghan is rather taking the bad media coverage too personally and she should stop letting it destroy her. During a telephonic call with Nigel Farage for the show Leading Britain's Conversation, Trump said, ''Well, I've been watching her interviews and I've seen it, and she's taken it very personally. I guess you have to be a little bit different than that."

Also, Trump confirmed that he hasn't met Meghan personally but heaped praises on her husband Prince Harry and called him a great man. ''But she takes it very, very personally, and I can understand it. But I don't know her. I will say I've met Harry, he's great. He is really a fine young man, the whole family is terrific."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have lashed out at the British media for constantly having an eye on them and that's taking a toll on their lives. While several people and MP's across UK have condemned the media's harsh treatment against the couple, several others have stated that being a part of the royal family they cannot escape scrutiny and the duo has to learn to live with it.

In their documentary, Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, Meghan Markle is seen hitting out against the British press, ''look, any woman, especially when they're pregnant, you're really vulnerable, and so that was made really challenging and then when you have a newborn, you know?"

She also revealed that not many people even bothered to ask if she was doing okay. ''Also, thank you for asking, because not many people have asked if I'm okay. But it's a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes."