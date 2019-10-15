There is a new documentary coming up about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal tour of Africa that the couple wrapped up earlier this month, and it has some rare footage of the royals having cute little moments between themselves and their little baby boy Archie.

The movie by ITV, which is titled Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, chronicles the cute moment where the Duchess of Sussex is seen planting a sweet kiss on her son's little forehead as he is held by his father Harry.

The adorable scene takes place right before the royal couple introduce themselves and their little baby boy to Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his daughter Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe, reports People. This particular meeting was even more special for the Sussexes for it also marked baby Archie's first-ever royal engagement.

The event took place at Tutu's foundation in Cape Town, South Africa, which is known to contribute to the development of youth and leadership, thereby also facilitating discussions about social justice and common human purposes.

During the meeting, Harry revealed that their son already "constantly wants to stand." To which Meghan gleefully added, "He's an old soul!" and Harry responded: "I think he is used to it already."

During the tour, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex also shared an adorable photograph of Archbishop Tutu planting a sweet kiss on baby Archie on their social media account, along with the caption, "'Thank you Archbishop Tutu for your incredibly warm hospitality, Archie loved meeting you!' – The Duke and Duchess."

The former Suits actress, who hasn't been on great terms with the British media ever since her relationship with Prince Harry surfaced, took some time to speak to the British press who were covering the couple's royal Africa tour.

The new mother spoke at length about how she was trying to juggle motherhood with her existing royal duties. "We're doing well," Meghan told reporters, adding: "I think the schedule — they have been very kind to me because everything is based around Archie's feeding times. So it's a full plate."

The new documentary has lots of royal moments to watch out for, so if you're a royal fan, make sure to catch Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, when it airs on ITV on Sunday, October 20.