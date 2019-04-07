Meghan Markle joined the Royal Family a while ago and it seems like she still feels like an outsider looking in. And we have to say, with the baby on the way, those feelings might just get more intense.

Apparently, Meghan Markle will be "terrified" by motherhood and the pressure of doing everything right, a relationship expert claimed.

The Duchess of Sussex is preparing to give birth to her first baby in just a few weeks. But despite the help of professionals, her yoga sessions and the manuals about motherhood Meghan will have been guided by, she will likely feel unprepared and under an incredible amount of pressure as her due date approaches, according to relationship expert Sheela Mackintosh-Stewart. She told Express.co.uk: "Like most new mums, Meghan will be overjoyed but also terrified by the mammoth responsibility of raising a child.

"She may question if she is up to the task of motherhood and whether she'll be able to maintain a sense of self and still take care of herself."

The relationship expert explained that a part of the tensions Meghan will feel also come from the "pressure for perfection", enhanced in the case of the Duchess by the fact that she is constantly under the eye of the media."

Meghan Markle has gone through the motions and taken on the task of her Royal duties with a smile on her face, but her concerns over motherhood may be well founded. The Royal Family has pretty high standards and the effort to live up to them could make anyone break. Meghan has so far lived up to what is expected of a Duchess. And we wish her well.