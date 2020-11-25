The Duchess of Sussex has given a description of her 'unbearable grief' after she suffered a miscarriage, as per reports. In a moving article written for the New York Times, Markle mentioned that losing a child meant carrying unbearable grief, as per reports.

In the article, she gave a description of feeling a sharp pain while she was holding her son, Archie. She wrote, "I felt a sharp cramp. I dropped to the floor with him in my arms, humming a lullaby to keep us both calm, the cheerful tune a stark contrast to my sense that something was not right. I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second."

"Hours later, I lay in a hospital bed, holding my husband's hand. I felt the clamminess of his palm and kissed his knuckles, wet from both our tears. Staring at the cold white walls, my eyes glazed over. I tried to imagine how we'd heal," she added.

Meghan Markle Describes Her Grief

She went on to describe how she tried to keep a 'brave face' in front of the public. She described an interview with Tom Bradby when she and Harry went to South Africa when he asked her how she was doing and she thanked him for asking.

"I answered him honestly, not knowing that what I said would resonate with so many — new moms and older ones, and anyone who had, in their own way, been silently suffering. My off-the-cuff reply seemed to give people permission to speak their truth. But it wasn't responding honestly that helped me most, it was the question itself," she wrote.

Meghan stated that she was sitting in the hospital witnessing her 'husband's heartbreak' when she understood that the only way was to ask herself if she was fine or not. The Duchess of Sussex reflects back to the trials of 2020 stating noting the 'loss and pain' people witnessed due to the pandemic.

"We aren't just fighting over our opinions of facts; we are polarized over whether the fact is, in fact, a fact. We are at odds over whether science is real. We are at odds over whether an election has been won or lost. We are at odds over the value of compromise," she wrote. Meghan wrote that it was sad to learn just how women suffer from miscarriages and yet the conversation remains taboo. She stated that losing a child brings unbearable grief but few people talk about it.