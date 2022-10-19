Meghan Markle Reveals She Felt Energised And Excited After Queen's death

Meghan Markle has revealed that she and Harry both felt energized and excited after Queen Elizabeth II's death. She pointed out that her excited mood came after a big moment in her life and that was Queen Elizabeth's death.

Her comments came as royals are mourning the grief of the queen's passing last month.

In a recent interview with Variety, Meghan was asked how she had processed the loss of Queen Elizabeth II as a family.

Now, We Feel Energized And Excited

"In big moments in life, you get a lot of perspectives. It makes you wonder what you want to focus your energy on. Right now, we feel energized and excited about all of the things we've been building toward," said Meghan, according to Daily Star.

Reports have also stated that the couple could be planning for expanding their family and an insider indicated that there is a possibility of a third child.

Queen's Death Was a Complicated Time

Meghan also underlined that the Queen's death was a complicated time for her and she also highlighted that she felt deep gratitude to get a chance to know the queen.

"There's been such an outpouring of love and support. I'm really grateful that I was able to be with my husband to support him, especially during that time," she told Variety.

Harry Stated That She's Reunited With Her Husband

"What's so beautiful is to look at the legacy that his grandmother was able to leave on so many fronts. Certainly, in terms of female leadership, she is the shining example of what that looks like. I feel deep gratitude to have been able to spend time with her and get to know her. It's been a complicated time, but my husband, ever the optimist, said, 'Now she's reunited with her husband," Meghan added.

