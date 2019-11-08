Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are a match made in heaven. The whole world is in awe when the couple steps out in public as they absolutely look like made for each other. In their 18 months of wedding, they've been through several ups and downs but got their threads together and kept on moving in the right direction.

During the filming of the documentary 'Harry & Meghan: An African journey', the Duchess of Sussex addressed multiple topics related to their lives. She also accidentally revealed her husband's nickname. During a conversation, Meghan is heard calling Harry as ''H'' and gives a wonderful smile after saying it. We're glad that the secret nickname has been finally revealed and even though it was accidentally, we're not complaining.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will fly to the U.S next week and stay there for close to six weeks along with their cute little son Archie. Reports state that the couple wants to take a break from the hustle and bustle of life and also want to stay away from the prying eyes of the media and will be back to the Buckingham Palace right before Christmas.

The couple is upset with the constant barrage of negative hit pieces on them by the British media and Meghan revealed that she was disappointed the most during her pregnancy months as the media did not spare her even then. She said in the documentary: ''Look, any woman especially when they are pregnant, you're really vulnerable and so that was made really challenging, and then when you have a new born, you know, and especially as a woman, it's a lot.''

She added: ''So you add this on top of just trying to be a new mom or trying to be a newlywed it's, well... Also thank you for asking, because not many people have asked if I'm OK. But it's a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes.''

Her revelations sent shock waves and several celebrities and politicians came out in support of Meghan and asked the media to cool it down a bit and leave them alone.