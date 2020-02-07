For weeks, wrong rumours about Meghan Markle has been making the rounds, especially after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they will step back from their roles. A report on Star magazine now claims that Markle will reveal royal family secrets during a comprehensive interview on the Ellen DeGeneres Show.

According to the "false" report, Prince Harry has a grudge against Queen Elizabeth and the rest of the royal family.

"Harry wants Meghan to talk about everything – the sneakiness, the arguments, the preference and the truth about her feud with Prince William and Kate Middleton," a source said, adding that Markle wanted to "lift the shady royal behavior," as other members of the family "were more than happy to report back to the Queen about everything Meghan did."

"Meghan believes she was betrayed by Harry's family and that the queen tried to destroy her because she rebelled and refused to abide by the royal rules," the source said. "I'm sure the queen will end up on the roof if Meghan and Harry go on with the interview, but at the end of the day they are free to do as they come from the royal family, what you want."

However, none of these claims are true.

Recently another false rumour surfaced saying that Markle and Prince Harry are on the brink of a divorce. A source for the tabloid said that the royal couple's relationship became strained because of the bad press they have been receiving. The constant media scrutiny is causing trouble in their marriage, the source said, adding that another reason could also be their respective broken families.

However, these claims are also untrue.