Meghan Markle may bring scandal to the Royal Palace according to new claims made by a Royal biographer.

Apparently, Anna Pasternak, a royal biographer, has extraordinarily claimed that members of the royal court may want to remove the Duchess of Sussex as they could regard her as a so-called "threat to the throne."

Reportedly the best-selling royal writer alleged Meghan is facing a plot from Buckingham Palace's so-called "men in grey" who would see her "downfall."

Apparently, Ms. Pasternak said pregnant Meghan has "rejuvenated the spirit" of Wallis Simpson, the woman whose relationship with King Edward VIII caused a constitutional crisis and led to his abdication, changing the course of the Royal Family forever.

She told S Magazine: "Meghan is like a grenade that's been thrown into this archaic system and there are explosions already going on which I think will continue.

"In a sense Meghan has rejuvenated the spirit of Wallis and I hope people take the view of her as a kind, witty, loyal and dignified person who unfairly became the most vilified woman in the world."

Pasternak added: "I worry for Meghan and Harry."

"He's the people's prince as Edward was the people's king."

"I fear if Meghan and Harry's star rises too high that will be perceived as the courtiers Princess Diana called men in grey as a threat to the heir.

"She cannot set the agenda, she has to toe the line, and support the monarch and heir.

"I don't think she realises that."

Meghan Markle has been under a lot of scrutiny for her choices and it seems that she is rubbing many people the wrong way with her decisions.