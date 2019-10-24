Meghan Markle is a pro when it comes to turning awkward moments into sweet ones. The Duchess of Sussex recently attended the One Young World Summit opening ceremony which was held at Royal Albert Hall in London on Tuesday evening which saw over 2,000 young people from over 190 countries around the world gather to promote social impact.

Meghan, who has been a pivotal member of the organization, made her way towards the stage after an official introduction while fans cheered for her and clicked pictures. She was welcomed on stage by Kate Robertson, one of the two founders. As the duchess made her way towards the stage, Robertson immediately dipped down for a curtsy in front of the royal. However, the royal mother, who has known Robertson for the last five years, rejected the curtsy and stretched out her arms, going in for a warm embracing hug for her friend.

The official Instagram account of the Sussexes, which is essentially a joint account for Meghan and Harry, posted a video of the moment that Meghan made her entry at the summit, and the short clip also captured a smiling Meghan nodding her head as if to say no to Robertson's curtsy while engulfing her friend in a warm embrace.

The video clip was captioned, "Surrounded by today's generation of impactful young leaders, The Duchess of Sussex attended the 10th Annual One Young World Summit Opening Ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall in London along with 2,000 young leaders from 190+ countries." It continued, "This is her third time in attendance as a counsellor for these extraordinary young leaders from around the world, and her first time attending as a member of The Royal Family and Vice President of the Queen's Commonwealth Trust."

The 38-year-old former actress stepped out for the royal engagement in a recycled dress, a purple midi dress with long sleeves by Aritzia, which she had previously worn during her pregnancy while making an appearance in Birkenhead early this year, a time when the royal was still pregnant with son Archie. The Duchess completed her look with a pair of navy heels and wore her hair in a bouncy blowout parted down the middle.