Meghan Markle may still not have gotten over the fact that the Quen isn't making it easy for her to split from the Royal Palace.

Reportedly Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were denied a royal household of their own after they split from Kensington Palace, as the Queen wanted to "keep an eye" on them, a royal expert has claimed. Meghan Markle has made it clear that she wants to carve her own path as a Royal, but it looks like claiming a Royal household of your own may be too drastic of a step and not easily indulged, especially since Meghan joined the Royal Family only last year.

Apparently, a royal expert has suggested when they split from Prince William and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, the couple Sussex wanted a royal household of their own. But, ITV's royal expert Chris Ship claimed the "most high profile" couple were "not allowed" their own household.

He told ITV News' AirTime: "Whilst they are perhaps, you could argue, the most high profile of all the royals at the moment, they come under the wing of Buckingham Palace.....They were not allowed to have their own autonomous household."

Which at the face of it seems like the Queen is exercising her control but from the monarch's point of view, it may seem like quite the sensible step as the Royal Family cannot afford to have or show a split in its ranks. Which is the message, splitting of the Royal households will give to the public. The Queen and Meghan Markle may not see eye to eye on this issue, but at the end of the day, the Duchess of Sussex does have to bend to the will of the Queen.