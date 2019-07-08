Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may be alienating the Royal Family with their controversial decision about baby Archie's godparents. Meghan and Harry's decision to keep the identity of the godparents private has sparked huge criticism among royal watchers.

A newly-resurfaced report reveals how a full-scale family row escalated at Prince Harry's own christening, over Prince Charles and Princess Diana's choice of godparents. Now not everyone will be happy with the choice Meghan and Harry make, but there are a few obvious choices that need to made regardless, like choosing Prince William and Kate Middleton as baby Archie's godparents.

Meghan Markle may choose her American friends to be baby Archie's godparents. Kate Middleton and Prince William might not even be in the running, which will be a huge slap in the face to the couple Cambridge.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement recently that the christening at Windsor Castle on Saturday will be private and that the identities of the godparents, in keeping with their wishes, will remain private too. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's recent decisions are winning them any supporters, first with Meghan keeping the delivery of baby Archie a secret as well as her refusal to pose for a picture on hospital steps after giving birth, to the exorbitant expenditure on renovations of Frogmore Cottage.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex might need to allow the public and the press in once in a while if they want to get public favor. As for now, rumors are running rampant that Oprah Winfrey and Amal Clooney are in the running to be godparents. If Meghan and Harry do go ahead with Hollywood celebrities as godparents for their child, they might have to face the ire of not only the British public but the Royal Family as well.