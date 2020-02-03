New rumours surrounding the royal family surfaced targetting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. According to a report on Life & Style, Markle and Prince Harry are on the brink of a divorce.

A source for the tabloid said that the royal couple's relationship got strained because of the bad press they have been receiving. The constant media scrutiny is causing trouble in their marriage, the source said, adding that another reason could also be their respective broken families.

"Neither Meghan or Harry grew up in a traditionally stable family, and while generally speaking they had a happy childhood, it's important to them for Archie to see his parents in a loving relationship," the source said.

However, these claims are untrue as everything is going good between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Several rumours surrounding the two surfaced in the last few months. Markle and Prince Harry recently announced that they will be stepping away from royal duties. Several royal fans said that this could be a result of issues in their family. Netizens claimed that their marriage might not work as both came from broken families, and their parents got divorced while they were still very young.

Despite the ongoing drama in the royal family of Prince Harry and Markle exiting from their respective roles, there is no such confirmation of a troubled marriage between the two.

Meanwhile, Markle's friend, Misha Nonoo, sparked rumors that the Duchess of Sussex could be pregnant with her second child. During an interview with Us Weekly, the designer made a cryptic remark.

"Meghan feels free. She has never been happier. She's happy to be out of London. She was surprised at how quickly everything happened. They knew they'd have to relinquish their titles, but the pace it happened surprised everyone," she said.

However, the claims of Markle's second pregnancy cannot be confirmed.