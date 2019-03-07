Were Meghan Markle and Prince Harry snubbed at Prince Charles' party? According to body language expert Judi James apparently Meghan Markle was "put in the corner" with Prince Harry looking "grim-faced" while the rest of the Royal Family took "centre-stage."

Apparently, footage from Prince Charles' party shows Meghan and Prince Harry sidelined as the rest of the Royal Family enters a room.

Ms. James told the Mirror: "The phrase 'nobody puts Baby in the corner' doesn't seem to apply to the senior royals here, who look for all the world as though they have put Meghan and her baby-bump in a corner as she and Kate appear together for the first time since their very over-emphatic displays of friendship at Christmas.

"The two women used wide smiles and some tactile behaviour back then in a bid to put rumours of a rift to bed once and for all, which makes their rather distant behaviour here all the more curious.

"Queueing for the meet and greet, Harry and Meghan stood behind William and Kate and although the husbands spoke to their wives there seemed to be no sign of and of Harry and William's usual banter or chat.

"Harry looks grim-faced as he approaches his wife but it's unusual to see her smiling but looking rather isolated."

"It could have been that the decision was made to make the celebration about Charles rather than a soap opera about Kate and Meghan."

We have to say that there could be some truth to these observations after all, as Meghan may not be the Palace's favourite Royal right now. Apparently, Meghan has been going around rubbing people the wrong way, the latest being Princess Beatrice, so maybe it's not too far-fetched to think that the Royal Palace is giving the Royal couple the cold shoulder.