Since the early 2000s, the Buckingham Palace has had its share of controversies but most of them were dissolved in a matter of time. Nothing negative stretched for long and everything seemed to be going absolutely fine tuned and when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot in May, 2018, the press kept a constant eye on the newlywed couple and since then, the two are just not liking it.

Meghan and Harry proved they're no pushovers and will take up a fight when it seems necessary, which previously was lacking at the Buckingham Palace. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are all geared up against the media and are doing everything they can to protect themselves and their extended family from constant negative news coming their way on a daily basis.

'Really important and wonderful thing'

Jameela Jamil revealed that the Buckingham Palace needed a shake up and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry did just that! She stated that people were eagerly waiting for something like this to happen and the royal couple have not disappointed them. She said to PureWow, "It's really important and wonderful what they're doing. We've needed someone like them for a very, very, very long time."

Jameela revealed that Princess Diana had the same level of fighting spirit against the bad press, but unfortunately couldn't take the fight till the end and now Harry and Meghan have taken that baton and are moving ahead with full speed and might.

Princess Diana Had The Fight, But Couldn't Make It

"Someone else who was (shaking things up at the palace) was Harry's mother, Diana, who unfortunately was unable to live that out as long as she should have. It's amazing to see that Harry has taken that baton and is bringing a sense of reality and relatability and accountability to the way that we treat people in this country."

The Monarchy Must Exist

While a few voices are doing the rounds in today's modern society, claiming that Monarchy should be illegal and void, Jameela stated that the Monarchy must exist and they are of golden standard. She said as long as they're promoting humanity, empathy and tolerance, she doesn't see any reason why they shouldn't exist.

"It's important that as the monarchy exists, they are a golden standard. If they aren't promoting humanity and empathy, then that bleeds out into our society. I think Harry and Meghan's fight for the correct and moral treatment of other people is vital. It's really exciting to have people be willing to fight back against our insidious press."