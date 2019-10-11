Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who were recently surrounded with false rumours of having a second child, are reportedly considering moving to Canada with baby Archie. A source told Us Weekly that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are planning to relocate and leave behind their royal life.

"Meghan and Harry have considered moving to Canada, as it's part of the Commonwealth," the source said, adding that "Meghan and Harry are considering it for the future."

However, these claims could not be independently confirmed.

Markle, who lived in Toronto for several years while filming for her role for the popular USA Network series "Suits," is likely to be on familiar grounds when in Canada. But, rumours of the couple's relocation isn't new. Earlier, the duo was rumoured to be moving out of the royal household, most likely to Africa. However, this rumour had surfaced prior to the birth of Archie in May.

Amid the ongoing relocation rumours, there were reports that Markle was pregnant with her second child, just months after giving birth to her first child with Prince Harry.

Recently, on Twitter, a royal fan Fanie Jason uploaded a photo of Markle wearing a blue wraparound dress in Cape Town, purportedly showing a growing baby bump.

"The camera never lies. Meghan Markle could be pregnant again or my imagination is running ahead of me. Some of the photos I took of Meghan and Harry in Cape Town," she captioned the snap.

A tabloid also reported that Prince Harry reportedly became emotional after learning that he and his wife are having a second child. However, these pregnancy rumours are untrue.

The American actress got married to Prince Harry on 19 May 2018 in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in the United Kingdom. She gave birth to baby Archie in May.