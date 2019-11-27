Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were blessed with a baby boy Archie in May 2019 and reports are doing the rounds that the royal couple are expecting their second baby and will make an official announcement next year. An insider revealed that the couple plan to deliver their baby not in the UK, but in the US.

"Meghan already told pals that when she comes to deliver her next baby, she'd like to do it in LA where she was born and bred," said a source to OK! Magazine.

The source stated that Meghan felt out of place while she was pregnant with Archie and felt a bit lost as she was functioning without her support network. "She said that being pregnant in the UK without any of her family and friends felt incredibly lonely and uncomfortable for her. So she's keen to change that the second time around and would like to buck tradition to ensure she's happy – although that may ruffle feathers along the way."

Meghan Markle's 'peculiar body language' gave way for pregnancy rumours

Royal fans have observed Meghan Markle's body language and many of them claim that Meghan could already be pregnant with a second baby.

During her first pregnancy, Meghan was seen holding her tummy in most of the pictures and while on her way to the Remembrance Day event at Westminster Abbey, she wore a navy blue dress coat and was seen placing her hands around her tummy, exactly the same way she used to when she was pregnant with Archie. That caused royal fans to claim that she's indeed pregnant with a second child.

The Royals Are On A Break

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are on a six-week break and are expected to spend Thanksgiving and Christmas in the US along with their son Archie and are reported to head back to the Buckingham Palace a few days before New Years. Sources say that Queen Elizabeth did not like the fact that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would be away from home during the festive season but has forgiven them anyway and took it in a good spirit.